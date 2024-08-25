"Rayan Ait-Nouri is a wing-back, not a full-back!" Wolves fans on heavy Chelsea defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nicolas Jackson netted just two minutes into the fixture to put Chelsea ahead, but a strong Wolves response saw Matheus Cunha equalise.

Some more amateurish defending allowed Cole Palmer to restore Chelsea’s lead before Jorgen Strand Larsen’s first goal for Wolves dragged them level before half-time.

Over the course of 14 dismal minutes, horrific defending allowed Noni Madueke to score a swift hat-trick and kill any hope of a Wolves result.

Joao Felix added insult to injury with Chelsea’s sixth, as Wolves came off the pitch to a chorus of boos.