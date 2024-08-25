Gary O'Neil fires warning over Wolves transfer window

A disjointed and disastrous second half display saw Wolves throw away a 2-2 draw and positive first half, as they suffered defeat at Molineux.

Wolves sold Max Kilman and Pedro Neto in deals worth up to a combined £94million but are still working on their replacements.

Now, O’Neil has insisted the club must have a good end to the transfer window before it slams shut on Friday evening.

O’Neil said: “I have a good understanding of the group and what it needs and today was miles below the level. All things will be considered to try and get us into the best place possible to be competitive in the Premier League.

“A lot of that is dependent on the players we have and the players we’re able to get so it’s an important week coming up for the players and the club.