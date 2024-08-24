'We are one of the lucky ones!: Wolves named among cheapest clubs to support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Research, undertaken by the online betting group, Casino.org, has revealed the average day cost for supporting each Premier League team in the UK, including Wolves.

In the research, Wolverhampton Wanderers was revealed to be the second cheapest side to support for those visiting home matches, with an average price per day (including food, drink and merchandise) sitting at around £143.00 per person.

The research gained an overall average by judging the price of the cheapest season ticket, total home kit cost, price of a beer and price of a pie.

The gold and black team were only second to Everton FC, who had a relatively cheap day-out cost, with the average falling at £120.00 per person.

The top five teams' cheapest sides are Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively.

The research group said that while Wolves don't rank the lowest in any of the individual categories, they perform strongly across each category to achieve a high overall score.

The group also added that the price of a pie at the stadium was the fourth lowest in the league, with each flaky pastry costing £4.

'We are one of the lucky ones, we should be proud'

Punjabi Wolves founder Andy Sahota said he is pleased with the low cost

Following the reveal of the figures, we talked to fan favourite supporter club Punjabi Wolves, who said that they are pleased with the result and that fans should be proud of the second-place position.

Andy Sahota, founder of Punjabi Wolves Supporters, said: "To be the second cheapest club is brilliant.

"I think it's great what Wolves have done, following football is expensive, no matter if it's home or away, but to see these facts – you can see that we really are one of the lucky ones."

And also mentioned the rise in the cost of an individual ticket during the Covid period, however, he said that the costs have allowed Wolves to continue giving 'a great service'.

Andy continued: "I think we really look after our supporters. It's quite surprising but we are quite lucky.

"We did have that rise in the price of the ticket over Covid which could have been timed better, but it's allowed the team to do great things. I think the fans should respect the owners and really thank them for keeping us great."

