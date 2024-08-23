Former Wolves man unlikely to start on Molineux return

Neto departed Wolves in a £54m move earlier this summer - and was handed his Chelsea debut from the bench in their defeat to Man City last week.

The winger made his first start for his new club in their Europa Conference League win over Servette on Thursday night, playing just under an hour.

All eyes have been on whether Neto would be given a start on his return to Molineux on Sunday.

However, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has admitted that given the fact Neto has not played 90 minutes since February, it is unlikely he will start at Molineux.

He said: "Pedro, the last time he played 90 minutes was in February. You can imagine, a long time ago.

“Probably tonight for Pedro, playing 65 or 60 minutes, probably to give him another game on Sunday is too early but we’ll see.

"Pedro is the kind of winger, you see in the first-half, is always trying one-v-one and is creating momentum that is very important for the team.”