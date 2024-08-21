Wolves defender heads out on loan to Auxerre

The Dutchman has spent the past 18 months at Stoke City where he scored eight times in 61 appearances across his two loan spells at the Bet365 Stadium.

Since joining from Liverpool in 2020, Hoever has made 25 appearances for Wolves and was also part of the squad that travelled to Marbella and USA during pre-season.

The 22-year-old, who also had a loan spell at PSV Eindhoven in 2022, heads to newly-promoted Auxerre with Wolves hoping he can continue his development in the French top-flight.