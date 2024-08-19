On Sale Now: Wolves Poddy LIVE - an Exclusive Deadline Day Special at Molineux!

Hosted in the prestigious Sir Jack Hayward suite, this event promises to deliver an unparalleled fan experience as we dive into the drama of deadline day with our beloved hosts, Nathan Judah and Liam Keen.

A Unique Live Experience

Wolves Poddy LIVE: Deadline Day After Dark is set to be an unforgettable night for every Wolves fan. The event will be recorded live, offering fans a rare glimpse behind the scenes and the chance to experience the spontaneous magic that only a live podcast can deliver. Our hosts will discuss the latest transfers, team news, and rumours, providing insightful analysis and lively banter. Expect interactive segments, fan questions, and maybe even a few surprises along the way.

Exclusive Event Merch

Each ticket holder will receive a free exclusive Wolves Poddy mug, perfect for sipping your favourite brew while you listen to future episodes.

Ticket Information

While the early bird tickets have flown off the shelf, you haven’t missed your chance to be part of this exciting evening. Tickets are currently available for £15 (+£1.55 booking fee). This event has limited seating, so secure your tickets early to avoid disappointment. Purchase your tickets now and ensure your spot in this one-of-a-kind fan experience.

Start time

Doors open at 6.30pm with the show starting at 7.30pm. It will consist of two halves with a 20 min interval and will finish at 10.30pm. A full bar will be open before, during and after the show.

Plan Your Visit

Located at the heart of Wolverhampton, Molineux Stadium is easily accessible by public transport and offers free parking for those who choose to drive. We recommend arriving at least 30 minutes early to enjoy the pre-event activities and settle in without rush.

Why You Shouldn't Miss This

Wolves Poddy LIVE: Deadline Day After Dark isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of the Wolves community. It's an opportunity to meet other fans, win raffle prizes, and engage directly with the voices you hear on your podcast feeds. Whether you're a die-hard Wolves supporter or just love football, this night is for you.

Join us for an evening dedicated to all things Wolves. We can’t wait to welcome you to what promises to be one of the most memorable nights of the season.

Don’t wait—spaces are limited. Book your ticket today and be part of the action!