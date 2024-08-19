Liam Keen analysis: Wolves must find a way to cut out their old craziness

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It is more evolution than revolution for Gary O’Neil’s side, but the head coach has made enough changes to see a notable difference in Wolves’ approach to the game.

The switch to a back four is the most obvious change but, just like in pre-season, Wolves are consistently playing out from the back, are more aggressive on and off the ball and are pressing high.

Starting the season away to Arsenal is always a tough fixture, but for Wolves to take their new gameplan into this game was bold.

As O’Neil puts it, Wolves still have some ‘craziness’ in them, and made plenty of first half mistakes in possession.

The normally reliable Toti Gomes struggled to keep the ball and made errors with it as Arsenal were handed chances.

They only took one, however, and Wolves got to half-time 1-0 down. It could also have been much different if David Raya did not pull off a wonderful save to deny Jorgen Strand Larsen’s header.

Coming out in the second half, Wolves were rather impressive.

They controlled the game, controlled possession and created chances. Matheus Cunha was impressive, but he will not want to see his missed chance again when, ironically, Arsenal gave him the ball while trying to play out from defence.

A second goal against the run of play killed the game, but Wolves showed enough positive signs to take some heart from the performance.

Sticking with the back four, including a defender in Yerson Mosquera who was making his Premier League debut, was a remarkable move from O’Neil as he looks to build on their pre-season work.

“I would normally adapt the gameplan quite a lot for an opposition as good and as strong as this,” O’Neil said.