Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Arsenal as one gets 4/10

Jose Sa - 4

The goalkeeper will be disappointed with his distribution and his hand in both goals, on a bad start at the Emirates.

Matt Doherty - 7

One of Wolves’ best players on the day, Doherty was defensively solid and also became a key component in most of Wolves’ attacks.

Yerson Mosquera - 6

On his Premier League debut, Mosquera did relatively well with plenty of strong tackles, but he was taking a lot of risks. Some of his off the ball antics were unwise.

Toti Gomes - 5

A really poor first half from Toti, which was full of mistakes, was followed up by a much stronger second half.