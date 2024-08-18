Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Arsenal as one gets 4/10
Following the opening day loss to Arsenal, Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance.
Jose Sa - 4
The goalkeeper will be disappointed with his distribution and his hand in both goals, on a bad start at the Emirates.
Matt Doherty - 7
One of Wolves’ best players on the day, Doherty was defensively solid and also became a key component in most of Wolves’ attacks.
Yerson Mosquera - 6
On his Premier League debut, Mosquera did relatively well with plenty of strong tackles, but he was taking a lot of risks. Some of his off the ball antics were unwise.
Toti Gomes - 5
A really poor first half from Toti, which was full of mistakes, was followed up by a much stronger second half.