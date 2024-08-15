Matt Doherty looking to marginal gains after Wolves appoint new coach

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jack Wilson was poached from Manchester City at the start of pre-season to become part of Gary O'Neil's backroom staff, solely focused on set pieces.

Wolves scored from a set piece in their first friendly against Como, and Doherty believes Wilson's addition should help Wolves in a 'huge part of the game' ahead of the new Premier League season.

"We know how important they are, in football they can be the difference for where you finish in the league, set pieces are a huge part of the game," Doherty said.

"A lot of the goals come from set pieces in one way or another.

"He's come in and we've scored from one pretty much straight away, so he'll be happy!"