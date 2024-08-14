Gary O'Neil sends challenge to Wolves defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Colombian has been ever-present in defence alongside Toti Gomes but had some difficulty with the ball at his feet against Rayo Vallecano in the final pre-season game.

Wolves are targeting a centre-back signing and while O’Neil feels Mosquera needs some work, he has been happy with the club’s options this summer.

“Toti Gomes has come on so well with us in possession and we now need to do that work with Yerson,” O’Neil said.

“He’s a fantastic talent, a great kid and I love working with him. He’s had a fantastic pre-season but maybe there were some challenges with him on the ball that we need to help him with.

“As we did with Toti. He had some challenging days early last season with the ball and he’s come an awful long way.