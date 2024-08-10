Wolves 0 Rayo Vallecano 1 - Report

After a successful trip to the US, Wolves returned to Molineux for their final friendly ahead of the new Premier League season and made a fast start.

But after failing to take their chances they found themselves behind from a fantastic Isi Palazon half volley.

Wolves saw the rest of the first half fizzle out after failing to regain their momentum.

Buoyed by the home fans they had a point to prove once the second half got under way, but several half chances resulted in Wolves struggling to find any clear cut opportunities.

In the end they were unable to get back into the game and fell to a narrow defeat, with their attention now turning to the first game of the season away to Arsenal.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil made two changes to his side following the friendly win over RB Leipzig, as Wolves started in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Jose Sa and Joao Gomes came into the side, as Dan Bentley dropped out of the squad with a knock.

Pedro Neto and Hugo Bueno were both missing ahead of their upcoming moves to Chelsea and Feyenoord respectively.

Wolves started the game aggressively and on the front foot, with Rodrigo Gomes finding plenty of space down the left.

On one occasion he was through on goal and could have shot, but looked for Jorgen Strand Larsen instead, and the cross was cleared.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Getty)

Vallecano then took the lead against the run of play, after 13 minutes. Palazon turned on the half volley outside the box and rifled the ball into the bottom corner.

Wolves looked to recover and came close when Pablo Sarabia cut in on his left foot and came close with his effort.

Toti Gomes then had a header saved from a corner, as Wolves went through the motions looking for a way back into the game.

After a good start to the game, Wolves struggled to regain their momentum after going 1-0 down and the first half fizzled out with O’Neil’s side behind at the break.

Once the second half got under way Wolves were on the front foot looking for a way back into the game, but had struggled to create any clear chances by the 60th minute.

A number of substitutions handed O’Neil the chance to give other players some minutes, but Wolves were still struggling to create any clear cut chances.

But, the big chance then came in the 85th minute. A fantastic through ball by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde put Goncalo Guedes through on goal, but he overhit the ball as he looked to take it around the goalkeeper.

Hwang Hee Chan (Getty)

Once Wolves recycled the ball, Hwang Hee-chan came close with a headed effort.

Vallecano almost added a late second, too, but Sa made some strong saves.

With just three minutes of added time, Wolves were unable to get back into the game and fell to defeat.

Key Moments

GOAL 13 Palazon with a superb half volley

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Doherty (Lima, 68), Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri (Semedo, 85), Lemina (Doyle, 64), J.Gomes (Chiquinho, 76), Sarabia (Bellegarde, 64), Hwang, R.Gomes, Larsen (Guedes, 64).

Subs not used: King, S.Bueno, Dawson.

Rayo Vallecano: Cardenas, Ratiu (Diaz, 68), Chavarria (Balliu, 68), Ciss, Palazon (Gumbau, 83), Trejo (de Frutos, 64), Nteka (Eto’o, 83), Mumin, Lopez (de las Sias, 68), Lejeune, Embarba.

Subs not used: Morro, Hernandez, Fernandez.