Steve Bull: Wolves look sharp in pre-season preparations
Wolves’ trip to America is done and dusted and the main event is fast approaching.
By Steve Bull
They finished the tour across the pond against RB Leipzig and it was an unbelievable performance.
I don’t want us to get carried away, but they looked very sharp, were together as a team and the goals they scored were excellent.
It was a brilliant game to watch with a great Wolves performance.
We still have a week to go until the start of the season, but they look ready.
Wolves have a tough start to the season, so the lads have to be in top form, but on the performances from pre-season I think they will give Arsenal a good go.