Steve Bull: Wolves look sharp in pre-season preparations

They finished the tour across the pond against RB Leipzig and it was an unbelievable performance.

I don’t want us to get carried away, but they looked very sharp, were together as a team and the goals they scored were excellent.

It was a brilliant game to watch with a great Wolves performance.

We still have a week to go until the start of the season, but they look ready.

Wolves have a tough start to the season, so the lads have to be in top form, but on the performances from pre-season I think they will give Arsenal a good go.