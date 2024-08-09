Wolves trio who made a big mark on their US tour

Logistical challenges always test those tasked with a trip of this size, but the takeaways on the pitch are what Gary O'Neil and his team will be judged on.

Battling tropical storms and competitive friendlies, a number of Wolves players stood out.

Rodrigo Gomes

Rodrigo Gomes (Getty)

The new signing has been one of the stand-out performers so far this summer and across the pond he only added to fans' excitement at what he may produce.

Gomes scored twice against West Ham and once against RB Leipzig, quickly proving why he was Wolves number one target this summer and why the club moved so quickly to bring him in.

The manner of the goals is important, too. His first two showed his impressive ability to arrive at the far post with impeccable timing.

That footballing intelligence and ability to sniff out a chance is a key quality for someone who is still just 21-years-old.