Wolves boss Gary O'Neil signs new long-term contract

Head coach Gary O'Neil and his backroom staff have all signed new four-year contracts at Wolves.

By Liam Keen
Gary O'Neil with sporting director Matt Hobbs (Getty)

Despite arriving just four days before the start of last season, O'Neil guided Wolves to a successful campaign in which they fought for European football.

Now, the head coach has been rewarded with a new deal until 2028. His assistant head coach Tim Jenkins, first-team coaches Shaun Derry and Ian Burchnall, head of goalkeeping Neil Cutler and first-team coach analyst Woody Dewar have also signed fresh terms.

Chairman Jeff Shi said: “I think the club has a positive future, building a new cycle for growth, better results on the pitch and ambitions to realise. To prepare for that, we need a very good team and I think Gary is a key member of the team, maybe even the most important member, so we are very happy to have him here for the long-term.

