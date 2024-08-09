Gary O'Neil signs new Wolves deal - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis
Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the news Gary O'Neil has signed a new Wolves contract.
Despite arriving just four days before the start of last season, O'Neil guided Wolves to a successful campaign in which they fought for European football.
Now, the head coach has been rewarded with a new deal until 2028. His assistant head coach Tim Jenkins, first-team coaches Shaun Derry and Ian Burchnall, head of goalkeeping Neil Cutler and first-team coach analyst Woody Dewar have also signed fresh terms.