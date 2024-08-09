Gary O'Neil: Defensive switch will give Wolves more bite

Last season the head coach's style helped Wolves score 19 more Premier League goals than the campaign before, with a more attacking and exciting side.

Throughout pre-season Wolves have switched to a back four and although O'Neil admits they will use a back five at times, he believes the change in formation will help his side be even better going forward.

"It will be fluid," O'Neil said when asked about his formations this season.

"I'd like to when we can, and it won't be possible all the time, for us to only have four defenders on the pitch.