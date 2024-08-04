Gary O'Neil full of praise for Wolves' breakout star
Gary O’Neil is pleased for ‘tireless hard-worker’ Rodrigo Gomes after his starring role as Wolves’ pre-season tour of America comes to an end.
After netting twice against West Ham earlier in the week, new signing Gomes scored again on Saturday as Wolves beat RB Leipzig 3-0 in Miami.
That win brings Wolves’ tour across the pond to an end, with a final Molineux friendly against Rayo Vallecano the last pre-season fixture this summer.
“He’s a real threat because he works tirelessly and always arrives in the goal,” O’Neil said.
“He’s very different to Pedro Neto. He’s a winger from Portugal so people like to make comparisons, but he’s different.
“Pedro does a lot of his good work driving with the ball, whereas Rodrigo links and makes runs without it. He covers a lot of ground without the ball and arrives in key areas.
“It’s been good to see how he fits in and he’s had a good week.
“I’m disappointed for Jorgen because he’s played well again and hit the inside of the post.
“He’s helped us, having a big, strong number nine that can run in behind.