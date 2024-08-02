Express & Star
Wolves in the USA: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 9

Another travel day as we woke up in Baltimore following the defeat to Palace in Annapolis.

By Nathan Judah
The players were already back in Fort Lauderdale after getting a private flight back after the game.

Express & Star expenses wouldn't stretch to our own pilot, so we had to slum it on a commercial flight the next afternoon.

A quick daily video in front of a nice George Washington monument and it was time to grab an Uber (there's been a lot of those) and head to the airport.

Another delay (although only 45 mins) allowed me to introduce Liam to Pinkberry frozen yoghurt!

