Wolves in the USA: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 9
Another travel day as we woke up in Baltimore following the defeat to Palace in Annapolis.
By Nathan Judah
The players were already back in Fort Lauderdale after getting a private flight back after the game.
Express & Star expenses wouldn't stretch to our own pilot, so we had to slum it on a commercial flight the next afternoon.
A quick daily video in front of a nice George Washington monument and it was time to grab an Uber (there's been a lot of those) and head to the airport.
Another delay (although only 45 mins) allowed me to introduce Liam to Pinkberry frozen yoghurt!