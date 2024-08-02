Gary O'Neil on Wolves' vice captaincy

The 22-year-old captained the side in the first half on Wednesday, as Wolves took on Crystal Palace in America, despite experienced defender Craig Dawson also starting the game.

The head coach believes the midfielder has what it takes to wear the armband in Mario Lemina's absence and says Doyle is among a number of important leaders in the dressing room.

"We haven't really decided on a vice captain, but Tommy is good with the standards he sets," O'Neil said.

"He's more than capable of wearing the armband.

"I don't like calling it a leadership group, but there will be some people within the group that I'll lean on because of what they are and how they are. Tommy will be amongst those.