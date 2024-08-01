Wolves in the USA: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 8

No, just kidding, we could never do that! But we did enjoy most of the day apart.

With the Palace game in the evening, we had the majority of the day to explore.

Keeno headed to Washington DC to see the sights - he did a four-hour personal walking tour of all the big attractions.

It's such a great city, you probably want at least three days there, but he covered a lot of ground!.

I visited about three years ago and was fortunate enough to have a contact to get an inside tour of the White House!