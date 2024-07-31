Wolves in the USA: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 7

Baltimore was the destination this time, although we had a better take-off time of 9.45am, the 6am flights were starting to get to me a little!

Two hours later, we had arrived and after dropping bags off at a local hotel, it was time to grab the local delicacy.

Between press conferences, training, matches, interviews and podcasts, food has definitely been a strong topic of conversation on this tour and today was not different.

Liam has been open to try anything and everything - on Tuesday it was the turn of crab cakes.

Liam and his crabs

Nick's Fish House was the destination - a famous locals spot for more than 20 years, right on the water, it's a must visit if you ever arrive in the city.

The crab cakes did not disappoint, absolutely delicious! Full of crab, no potato with a few flake of fish like back home, this was pretty special - a couple of sides and a diet coke to wash it down and we were very happy campers!