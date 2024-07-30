Wolves in the USA: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 6

I think the lack of sleep, the early starts, the late finishes, the heat, the long hours - it was a little too much!

At 43, maybe it's the old man in me, but I was walking around the supermarket at 8pm, shivering, getting cold and flu medicine, vitamin C tablets and Nytol - I was basically a walking pharmacy!

When we got back to the room, I kissed Liam goodnight, went to my room, dosed up on everything I could possibly lay my hands on and essentially passed out for nine hours.

I woke up a new man! Fighting fit and ready to go - and it was a good thing I'd made a full recovery as it was going to be a very busy day ahead.

Off to training via our local Dunkin Donuts stop, we arrived at Inter Miami before realising I'd forgotten my camera and tripod!