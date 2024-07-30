Dave Edwards: Wolves setting up to get best out of forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

When you do play that sole striker, be it Jorgen Strand Larsen or Hwang Hee-chan, the formation will focus on that player in the attacking pocket just behind.

It’s almost a formation that is built for him because of the way the Brazilian plays. It’s so natural for him to drift into space to pick up the ball, which he does so elegantly, before driving so directly.

I believe he is Wolves’ star player from an attacking point of view and playing 4-2-3-1 with him just behind the striker is really going to stretch defences to allow for more space.