Wolves boss provides update on Matheus Cunha's injury

The Brazilian international had a fantastic first half in which he scored the first in Wolves’ 3-1 Stateside Cup win over the Hammers.

But he was withdrawn after just 30 minutes due to pain in his knee, and the club will now monitor him in the coming days, with his inclusion against Crystal Palace in Wednesday now in doubt.

“He had some awareness behind his knee,” Gary O’Neil said.

“When he played a pass with the outside of his foot he felt a slight pain behind his knee.

“It’s disappointed because the game was delayed and it was a wet pitch. These guys work extremely hard and are fine tuned, so it doesn’t take much to throw them.

Express & Star's Wolves pre-season sponsor Ronin

“That was my main concern in the build-up to the game because we need a game, but how much we increase the risk of injury on players.