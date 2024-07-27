Wolves in the USA: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 3

But it was back in the air and off to Jacksonville! Thankfully a 70-minute journey was a lot easier to swallow than 9hrs sat next to Keeno!

I've got to say, kudos to Jet Blue Airways, probably the smoothest start to finish experience I've encountered for some time - great prices too!

An early check-in was essential and after a little bit of manoeuvring, we managed to get into our rooms at 8.30am rather than 4pm.

A quick turnaround and it was time for breakfast - there's was a cracking 'biscuits and gravy' place the other side of the bridge that I had to show the boy wonder.

For those who haven't heard of this southern breakfast delicacy, don't knock it until you've tried it!