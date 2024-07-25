Wolves to take on familiar faces in West Ham pre-season clash

Gary O’Neil will take on his predecessor Julen Lopetegui in the opposite dugout, while on the pitch former captain Max Kilman will battle with his old team-mates at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville.

The game kicks off at 7pm local time, midnight in the UK, as the club increases their workload ahead of the new Premier League season.

For O’Neil, the game is less about re-uniting with familiar faces and more about what Wolves can do well.

“Once Max was involved in a potential move and it was clear if the valuation was met it would be good for all parties, I’m pleased it was concluded early so we could progress with pre-season,” O’Neil said.

“Also so that he could get sorted and progress with his pre-season, rather than it dragging on towards the end of the window.

“I’m pleased it was done early and pleased for Max that he got the move he wanted.