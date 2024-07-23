Former Wolves captain in talks over Championship move

The 33-year-old has been a free agent since his exit from Norwich City at the end of last season.

It was revealed earlier this month that Batth had been training at Wolves' Compton base - in a bid to keep his fitness up as he talked with other clubs over a contract.

Batth spent time training with the Wolves players who had not travelled on their pre-season tour - but now he has been linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers.

According to reports in Lancashire, discussions are underway regarding a possible deal as John Eustace puts his squad together for the new season.

Born in Brierley Hill, Batth joined Wolves at the age of 10 before making his senior debut in 2010.

He had loan spells at Colchester United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday before making his mark at Wolves.

Batth lifted the Championship trophy alongside Conor Coady in 2018 as the club were promoted back to the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The defender then left for Middlesbrough on loan for the first half of the following season before making a permanent switch to Stoke City in January 2019 for £4million.

He went on to play for Sunderland and Norwich and is now available on a free transfer.

Batth made 212 appearances for Wolves, many of them as club captain.