Rodrigo Gomes on Wolves' family feel

The £12.7million signing arrived last month from Braga and has just enjoyed a week in Marbella on Wolves’ first pre-season trip of the summer, with the team now back in the UK and flying to America next week for a 12-day tour.

Gomes has already integrated with his new team-mates and says the close-knit group and strong leadership cohort has helped him settle in his new surroundings.

“They are really nice,” Gomes told the Express & Star of his team-mates.

“This team is like a family. They’re always joking and laughing with each other.