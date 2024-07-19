Wolves trio take their chance to shine in the Spanish sun

Next week, they then fly out America for a two-week trip across the pond as pre-season preparations intensify.

Much has been made of the impact of the new signings so far in pre-season, but who else from the squad took their chance in the Marbella sun?

Daniel Podence

Returning from his loan spell at Olympiacos and with just a year left on his contract, many felt Podence’s Wolves career was over.

His long-term future is certainly still up in the air, but while Fabio Silva and Goncalo Guedes were omitted from the squad heading to Marbella, Podence’s inclusion gave him an unlikely opportunity to impress.

And the winger took that chance with a stellar showing throughout the week.

In training, Podence looks fitter than ever. His intensity, dedication and talent shone through.

The 28-year-old was consistently at the top of the pile in running and fitness drills and looked in top condition.