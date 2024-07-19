Korean Football Association issue complaint over Hwang Hee-chan racist abuse

Wolves' match with Como in Marbella earlier this week was disrupted in the second half when Hwang accused an opposition defender of racial abuse.

In the scenes that followed, Daniel Podence was sent off for punching a Como player before the game played on.

UEFA concluded that they could not intervene because the incident did not take place in a UEFA competition, as Wolves called for action.

However, the English Football Association will help gather evidence from Wolves regarding the alleged racist abuse, it is understood.