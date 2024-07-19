Gary O'Neil gives verdict on Wolves' Daniel Podence

The Portuguese forward has a year left on his contract and was expected to depart this summer before being given a chance to impress in pre-season.

Although O’Neil says the player and club must decide his fate, he hopes to keep hold of the attacker for the upcoming campaign.

“I don’t know,” O’Neil told the Express & Star when asked about where Podence’s future lies.

“A lot of it is down to Daniel and the club. We still have a few positions that we need to improve in and if he stays he’s another good player to add to that attacking area.