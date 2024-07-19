Express & Star
Gary O'Neil gives verdict on Wolves' Daniel Podence

Gary O’Neil admits he would like to keep Daniel Podence at Wolves this season.

By Liam Keen
Published
Daniel Podence (Getty)

The Portuguese forward has a year left on his contract and was expected to depart this summer before being given a chance to impress in pre-season.

Although O’Neil says the player and club must decide his fate, he hopes to keep hold of the attacker for the upcoming campaign.

“I don’t know,” O’Neil told the Express & Star when asked about where Podence’s future lies.

“A lot of it is down to Daniel and the club. We still have a few positions that we need to improve in and if he stays he’s another good player to add to that attacking area.

