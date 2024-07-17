Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podcence speak for first time since Como racism row

The incident flared after Hwang accused a Como player of racist abuse with Wolves’ players were furious in the aftermath.

Players and coaches of both teams were in discussion for several minutes, while Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil spoke to Hwang with the game in doubt.

Wolves were leading 1-0 in the 68th minute when a coming together between players of both sides ended with Daniel Podence swinging at a defender and receiving a straight red card.

"Racism is intolerable in sports and all aspects of life," wrote Hwang on his personal Instagram.