E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 343 - No carbs for Marbs!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Ronin recruitment.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys are back from Marbella with plenty of tales to tell.
The discuss the tactics Gary O'Neil has been working on with his squad and how that translated in the 1-0 win over Como.
The racism incident is also addressed as well as Wolves new set-piece coach making an instant impact.
Rodrigo Gomes speaks exclusively to the Wolves poddy in '20 questions' and we preview the fast approaching USA tour.