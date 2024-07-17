Dave Edwards: Sour taste at the end of a good week in Spanish sun for Wolves

It has been tough work for the players in the sun, they trained hard all week, and the game was another training exercise more than anything else.

That is invaluable with new players and youngsters involved in the squad as they try to build relationships. That would have built over the course of the trip and then going into the game it looked as if it was a really good performance from what you hear.

Sadly, it was overshadowed by something you do not expect to see in 2024. It is a shame, and the consequence of that saw Daniel Podence getting in a bit of trouble and getting sent off.

It is not what you want to see.

It shows the character Hwang has that when he was asked if he wanted to take the team off, he put the team before himself saying that he did not want that to come in the way of it.

As frustrated and as upset as he must have been, he put the team first to finish the game. He deserves a lot of credit for that.