'Blown out of proportion': Como hit out at Wolves players after alleged racist abuse

The two sides met in a behind closed doors friendly in Marbella on Tuesday - with Wolves winning the game 1-0.

However, the clash was marred by an incident in the second half.

Wolves were leading 1-0 in the 68th minute when a coming together between players of both sides ended with Daniel Podence swinging at a defender and receiving a straight red card.

The incident flared after Hwang accused a Como player of racist abuse and Wolves’ players were furious in the aftermath.