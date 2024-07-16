'Blown out of proportion': Como hit out at Wolves players after alleged racist abuse
Owners of Serie A side Como have accused Wolves players of blowing alleged racist abuse of Hwang Hee-chan 'out of proportion'.
The two sides met in a behind closed doors friendly in Marbella on Tuesday - with Wolves winning the game 1-0.
However, the clash was marred by an incident in the second half.
Wolves were leading 1-0 in the 68th minute when a coming together between players of both sides ended with Daniel Podence swinging at a defender and receiving a straight red card.
The incident flared after Hwang accused a Como player of racist abuse and Wolves’ players were furious in the aftermath.