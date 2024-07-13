Tim Jenkins interview: Wolves assistant serious about his football...even on holiday!

But it’s a brutal and relentless business where you have to fight to get to the top.

Tim Jenkins already had a long career in football development before he joined Gary O’Neil at Bournemouth, before then making the switch to Wolves as assistant head coach.

The pair work closely and have a strong relationship, but even the hardest working coaches deserve some time off in the off-season.

Jenkins and his family jetted off for some down time, but the assistant quickly found himself in work mode once more.

“It’s good, he certainly keeps you on your toes!” Jenkins told the Express & Star when asked about his working relationship with O’Neil.

“He’s absolutely obsessed with football.

“It’s funny, we both went on holiday to the same resort this summer. Our families know each quite well, our wives get on quite well and our kids are similar ages too and get on well.

“We were managing enough family time to keep them happy and in the evening when we’d meet up for dinner, the talk quickly turned to football.

“It’s a busy time with transfers or the evolution of what we’re trying to do. Gaz is really strong at looking at the next thing, what we can do to improve and evolve.

“Football is an industry where if you stand still you fall behind really quickly.

Gary O'Neil and Tim Jenkins (Getty)

“Anything we can do to improve the team, taking things from teams we see, it’s a constant process. It’s very demanding.”