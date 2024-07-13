Steve Bull: I predicted England success - but is it coming home?
I predicted England success in this column on the eve of the tournament – and here we are. Is it coming home?
By Steve Bull
We might not have played too well at times in the tournament but we’ve got where we wanted to be. It doesn’t matter if you play and win ugly.
I didn’t want to jinx things but I thought we could go all the way and win it. I just had that feeling and I think it’s going to happen for us tomorrow.
It is just brilliant for the country. Everyone will be tuned in, there will be red, white and blue everywhere. I think we’ve got a great chance even against Spain, are toughest test.
We haven’t seen the best of our players, but they are all doing the jobs they’ve been asked and we’re scraping through.