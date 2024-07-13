Nathan Judah's Marbella Tour Diary - Day 4
Liam enjoyed his night out in Puerto Banus, now it was time to for a more sedate evening in Marbella Old Town.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Everyone eats very late out here and we didn't arrive till around 9pm.
A lovely stroll around the streets (it's beautiful if you haven't been) and then a tapas bar that is one of my favourites.
Sit back with a glass of wine as a series of small dishes are paraded out to the customers and if you like the look...you grab one.
It's essentially a conveyor belt of deliciousness and one that we had to indulge.
LK: Probably 7 or 8 plates in and I was stuffed, but it was absolutely stunning. It's a beautiful walk around the town too and I'd definitely recommend it.