Liam Keen comment: A year on and the wolf pack is happy and united

As well as working on tactics and fitness, every head coach strives for harmony among their group and for players and staff to be working towards the same goal.

Gary O’Neil and his coaches were not afforded the luxury of a pre-season camp last summer, as they arrived just four days before the start of the campaign, yet they still achieved many impressive feats.

Now, in O’Neil’s first pre-season at Wolves, the difference in the atmosphere among the group in comparison to last summer is night and day.

In Portugal and Ireland last summer, Julen Lopetegui’s pre-season was a disaster in many ways.

Santi Bueno (Getty)

The demand for player sales was hanging over Wolves, several players wanted to leave and Lopetegui could not hide his frustration as the summer rumbled on – before eventually quitting.

The pre-season interview with Spanish journalist Guillem Balague was unsanctioned and unruly. Frankly, the situation was out of control and it was evident during the camp.

The atmosphere around the group was toxic and uncomfortable, but the writing was also on the wall.