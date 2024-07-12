Former Wolves hero announces retirement and lands coaching role

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 36-year-old confirmed an end to his 20 year playing career earlier this week - after spending last season as a player/coach with the non-league side.

Stearman arrived at Molineux in 2008 and had a hand in guiding Wolves to Premier League promotion in his first campaign.

He remained at the club for eight seasons, helping them to the League One title after dropping down to the third tier.

He later returned for a loan spell, while also turning out for Fulham, Sheffield United, Huddersfield and Derby.

Stearman released a statement on X earlier this week, reflecting on his two decade long career which included over 250 appearances for Wolves.

He said: "As players we all know that this day will eventually come. However, it has always somehow seemed in the future. That another season playing will just happen, as that's what we do.

"Well for me that day has now arrived. After 20 years and nearly 600 appearances I am announcing my retirement from professional football."

"Reflecting on my career I feel incredibly fortunate and proud to have represented the clubs I have. Thank you to all the managers, coaches, general members of staff and my agent Tam. Without you guys none of it would have been possible.

"To my teammates, thank you. On a day-to-day basis you have made coming into work an absolute joy. We have shared extreme highs and lows together and I am lucky enough to call many of you friends for life. In truth you guys are what I will miss the most.

"To the fans. Thank you for your continued support throughout. As Covid proved, the game is a shadow of itself without you. I feel grateful to have built a special bond with many of you. Please know I have loved my time at each one of your clubs. I am and will continue to be a fan of them all.

"To my parents and sister. Thank you doesn't seem to be enough. Your endless sacrifices have made it possible for me to live my dream. I hope I have made you proud."