Wolves youngster ready and waiting for loan move

The 19-year-old signed a new contract last week until 2028, with the option a further year, after his breakthrough campaign in the first team.

Fraser had chances to leave on loan last season but remained with the Wolves first team, but he is now set for his first senior loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

“For me, I think it’s really important that I can go out on loan,” Fraser said. “The main thing for me is to always be improving, because if I want to get to where I want to be, then I’ve always got to keep improving.