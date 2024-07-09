Wolves' pre-season to get under way

The squad and staff will fly out to Spain as O’Neil embarks on his first ever pre-season as a Premier League head coach.

Portugal internationals Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto, as well as Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes, are not expected to be with the team due to playing for their national teams, but will likely join up with the squad ahead of the trip to America later this month.

New signings Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima and Jorgen Strand Larsen have all travelled, however, as they get settled in their new surroundings and get to know their new team-mates.

The team will train and live at a state-of-the-art centre in Marbella, which Wolves have visited regularly in recent years.

The players will be put through their paces with double sessions and tough cardiovascular work, with O’Neil keen to keep fitness levels high.