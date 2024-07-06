West Ham seal £40m Max Kilman deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Kilman signed a seven-year deal at the London Stadium and will be reunited with former manager Julen Lopetegui.

It brings to an end a hugely successful six-year spell at Wolves as he moves onto a fresh challenge.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player,” said Kilman.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here.

“I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.”

“West Ham is a massive Club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career."

His former club Maidenhead hold a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the deal and will receive around £4million of the fee.

The National League side originally had a 20 per cent sell-on but agreed to lower it to 10 per cent in order to get the deal completed.

Wolves have already made four signings this summer with Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima and Jorgen Strand Larsen joining Tommy Doyle who made his loan move permanent.

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “It’s bittersweet for me, having brought Max in, but it feels like a deal which works for everybody.

"We’re getting a good fee and unbelievable return on investment, West Ham are getting a homegrown left-sided centre back and it’s a good story for Maidenhead.

"While it was tough, it also allows Max to get closer to his family in London.

“He’s unbelievably laid back and has always been a man of few words.

"He had a tough couple of years personally, but the way he handled it and didn’t let it affect him leaves you slightly in awe.

"He’s someone you can’t help but root for. I don’t know anyone at the club who would have a negative word about him.

"Maybe people will realise what he did on the pitch more now he’s left than when he was here."

Wolves will now use the fee for Kilman to continue strengthening the current squad.

“It’s one we talked about a lot. It felt like the right thing for everybody.

"It enables us to look at the market and enables someone else to become a leader.

"When you lose anybody, it allows other people to become leaders, and that’s any team in the world.

"We have Yerson (Mosquera) coming back, Santi (Bueno) is still relatively new and Toti (Gomes) is developing."

“It could be that someone here steps up or we go into the market with these funds. It’s exciting what we can do, and we’d be looking to bring someone in who move us forward. Although it’s tough, it creates opportunities and that’s always exciting.”