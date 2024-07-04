Youngster pens first professional Wolves contract

The 18-year-old, who is the son of newly-appointed Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth, has been with Wolves since the age of eight and been through the academy ranks.

Now, the midfielder has put pen to paper on his first professional deal.

Academy manager for football Jon Hunter-Barrett said: “First of all, we’re delighted that Finn is going to be with us for another two years so he can continue his development and trajectory as a player.

“He’s been here a very long time and we’ve seen Finn come through the pre-academy, youth development phase, and professional development phase, and now into the under-21s. The good thing about Finn is that he doesn’t become complacent on the back of that.

“He has the technicalities to manage the ball really well in tight spaces and likes to play forwards quite a lot.

"For us, those are the things that he can do and he’s got natural football intelligence.

“You always see a big difference in players when they’re in full-time football. The first year typically is settling down and letting your body adjust to the change and in the second year you really see them kick on, grow in confidence and grow as a person.”

Ashworth is now aiming to have more of an impact on the under-21s in the coming 2024/25 season.

Hunter-Barrett added: “The big thing for Finn is to continue what he’s been doing. He’s done his two years as a scholar and he’s been in the under-21s environment so it’s going to be about continuing his growth and development as a person and as a player.

"We want him to continue getting on the ball, continue to look to play forwards and be that positive spark within a team.”