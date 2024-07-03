Wolves braced for new transfer bid
Wolves are preparing for another bid for in-demand defender Max Kilman.
West Ham have already had an opening bid of £25million rejected for the skipper, while Newcastle also had a player-plus-cash offer turned down.
Spurs have a long-held interest in the 27-year-old, while Manchester United reportedly have Kilman on a list of targets.
The Hammers have also explored deals for other centre-back targets, but Wolves are expecting more offers for their captain this transfer window.