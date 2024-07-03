What can Wolves expect from new striker Jorgen Strand Larsen?

The forward has been the subject of interest from several clubs this summer, including West Ham and AS Roma but Wolves secured the services of the Norwegian international.

Wolves are keen on bolstering their striking options after the position Gary O’Neil was left in last season due to injuries at the top end of the pitch.

The signing of the 24-year-old has sparked excitement among the Wolves fan base.

So, who is the forward and what could he bring to Molineux?

Career so far

The forward came through the youth ranks at Sarpsborg 08, before being sent out on loan to AC Milan during his time in the club’s academy.

He spent that period at AC Milan in the youth system, before breaking into the first team at his parent club.