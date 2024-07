The 24-year-old arrives from Spanish club Celta Vigo, with Wolves paying a loan fee of around £2.5million.

Here are his best pics:

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Getty)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Getty)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Getty)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Getty)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Getty)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Getty)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Getty)