Veteran former Wolves goalkeeper completes surprise Premier League switch

The 37-year-old shot-stopper was released by Championship Blues at the end of his contract at St Andrew's this summer.

Ruddy, who has made more than 550 senior career appearances over 20 years, follows Greek international Odysseas Vlachodmios through the door at St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's side boast a stacked goalkeeper department with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka and Mark Gillespie all on the books. Slovakia international Dubravka, who was beaten by England on Sunday evening, could be set to depart this summer.

Ruddy made 72 appearances for Wolves in all competitions between 2017 and 2022. He was the No.1 goalkeeper at Molineux as Nuno Espirito Santo's side stormed to the Championship title in the former Norwich keeper's debut campaign.

He became a deputy to Rui Patricio and Jose Sa thereafter until a departure for Blues in 2022, where he racked up 89 games in two seasons.

Howe said of the keeper's one-year deal: “He has a huge amount of experience and adds a level of support and competition that we need.

“As well as his abilities on the pitch, he has a strong mentality and he is a leader, which will only benefit the group. I’m looking forward to him joining us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

Ruddy added: “This is a massive club and it’s a massive opportunity, so I'm really excited to get started.

“It was an opportunity I couldn't turn down. It's a huge, huge club which is only going one way and to be a part of that, however big or small, is going to be very pleasing and very exciting.”