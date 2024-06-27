Express & Star
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde backed to return and show what he can do for Wolves

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has backed midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to come on strong in his second season at the club.

Wolves’ Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

The 25-year-old, a summer signing from Strasbourg in France last summer, endured a stop-start debut campaign at Molineux which failed to build on bright early promise.

The £12.8million man netted twice in 26 appearances in all competitions but just 10 of his 22 Premier League appearances were as a starter.

Head coach O’Neil insisted the Frenchman still has his full support, however, following a disappointing year.

“It’s been stop-start and he’s struggled to keep any sort of momentum,” O’Neil said. “He started well and then the red card at Luton (in his second game) stopped him.

