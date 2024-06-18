Liverpool closing in on deal for Wolves starlet

The 16-year-old, who travelled with the Wolves first team squad to Manchester City at the start of May – a game Wolves ended up losing 5-1 to the eventual champions, is in talks with Liverpool ahead of a move.

Ayman signed for Bradford City and is capable of playing in the centre of midfield or at centre-back.

The youngster has been attracting a lot of interest from clubs, but Liverpool's track record of giving youth an opportunity in first-team football is the reason talks are now progressing.