Liverpool closing in on deal for Wolves starlet

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Wolves starlet Alvin Ayman this summer, the Express & Star understands.

By Ollie Westbury
Published
Alvin Ayman (right). Picture: Getty.

The 16-year-old, who travelled with the Wolves first team squad to Manchester City at the start of May – a game Wolves ended up losing 5-1 to the eventual champions, is in talks with Liverpool ahead of a move.

Ayman signed for Bradford City and is capable of playing in the centre of midfield or at centre-back.

The youngster has been attracting a lot of interest from clubs, but Liverpool's track record of giving youth an opportunity in first-team football is the reason talks are now progressing.

